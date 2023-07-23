How AI and machine learning can personalise experiences in logistics

By Vishal Totla

In today’s fast-paced and constantly evolving logistics industry, delivering exceptional customer experiences while maximizing operational efficiency is paramount. Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning, the logistics industry is undergoing a transformative revolution. These cutting-edge technologies are empowering logistics providers to revolutionize personalized experiences, transforming the way goods are transported, tracked, and delivered. AI algorithms and machine learning have incredible potential to reshape the logistics landscape and propel us into a new era of unrivaled customer-centricity.

Optimizing Routing and Delivery

As per research conducted by the University of Texas, AI algorithms and machine learning can reduce delivery times by almost 30%. By analyzing real-time data on traffic conditions, road closures, and customer preferences, logistics providers can optimize their routes and schedules, ensuring efficient and timely delivery. This level of optimization results in a highly personalized experience for customers, where their shipments arrive promptly, exceeding their expectations.

Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility

When talking about AI-driven personalization for consumer engagement in logistics, its impact extends to transparency and communication besides just improved delivery experiences. According to a survey conducted by Deloitte, 79% of customers consider shipment visibility as a crucial factor in their overall satisfaction with a logistics provider.

With AI-powered chatbots providing end-to-end visibility with real-time tracking updates to customers, answering all their queries and promptly addressing all concerns, they enhance customer experience. AI algorithms and machine learning technologies have enabled logistics companies to offer real-time tracking and visibility throughout the supply chain. This has led to a personalized experience where customers can track their shipments accurately, anticipate any delays, and make informed decisions.

Intelligent Warehouse Management

Another recent report by Capgemini Research Institute highlighted that logistics companies using AI algorithms for warehouse management experienced a 15% improvement in inventory accuracy and a 30% reduction in order processing time. With AI-powered predictive analytics, businesses can accurately forecast demand, optimize inventory levels, and streamline order fulfillment. This level of optimization results in personalized order fulfillment and faster processing, enhancing the overall customer experience.

AI-Enabled Chatbots and Customer Support

It is predicted that 85% of customer interactions will be handled without human intervention, leveraging AI-powered chatbots by 2023. These intelligent virtual assistants analyze vast amounts of historical customer data, enabling them to provide personalized recommendations and prompt assistance. 64% of consumers expect personalized assistance and recommendations during their interactions with chatbots. By delivering personalized support, logistics companies can enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Data Security

Data Security has often been treated as second priority in India and wide adoption of AI has capability to change that. Businesses today are prioritizing customer data protection to ensure that they can rest assured that their personal information is being handled with utmost confidentiality.

Final Thoughts

The logistics industry is undergoing a significant transformation fueled by AI algorithms and machine learning. The global logistics market is projected to reach $15.5 trillion by 2025, driven by the adoption of these technologies. With the ability to improve forecast accuracy, optimize routing and delivery, enhance supply chain visibility, streamline warehouse operations, and provide personalized customer support, AI algorithms and machine learning are revolutionizing personalized experiences in logistics.

