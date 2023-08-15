How adaptive AI will shape the workplaces of tomorrow

By Amit Chadha

Among the various applications of the technology, adaptive AI has emerged as a vital enabler of future-ready workplace functions. It is transforming the way we work and interact by leveraging machine learning (ML) and auto learning. Adaptive AI is benefiting enterprises across industries by facilitating prompt, insight-driven decision-making, market and trend analysis, and data-backed real-time operational assistance. Unlike other AI systems, Adaptive AI learns and grows as it operates and solves problems. Adaptive AI is helpful in dynamic and uncertain settings.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, organizations implementing AI engineering methodologies to construct and oversee adaptive AI systems will surpass their counterparts by achieving at least a 25% advantage in terms of speed and efficiency when operationalizing AI models. Let us take a look at the likely effects of AI on the modern engineering workforce.

Multifaceted Benefits of Adaptive AI

Adaptive AI is driving workplace innovations and reshaping the future of work for engineers the world over. Here are some of the areas that are being enabled by adaptive AI leading to operational efficiency, productivity improvements:

Improved decision-making: Data-driven insights enable timely and accurate decisions, but considering the vast amount of data that is generated in today’s digital landscape, collating, analyzing, and utilizing the data may not be easy. Adaptive AI, with its advanced ML algorithms and analytics, helps technology organizations identify patterns, extract insights, and provide real-time recommendations. By augmenting human decision-making with AI-enabled insights, organizations can make data-driven real time decisions faster and with greater accuracy.

: Adaptive AI empowers organizations to anticipate future trends, outcomes, and risks. This predictive capability enables organizations to proactively address challenges, optimize resource allocation, and make informed strategic decisions. It can also identify evolving potential risks, such as cybersecurity threats and recommend preventive measures.

The rise of the workforce cobots- Collaborative robots, or cobots, gaining prominence in organizations at large because of their ability to work side by side with humans safely and effectively. The utility of cobots once limited to the factory has widened to encompass healthcare, biotech and even law enforcement. Indeed for organizations focused on healthcare, Cobots can lend a helping hand in complex surgeries by assisting surgeons with routine or repetitive tasks allowing them to focus on more skilled work. Cobots can also be used to perform hundreds of medical tasks from collecting lab samples, patient monitoring to customer service and telehealth.

Personalized employee experiences: In today's digital workplace, employee experiences have a telling impact on productivity. This is where adaptive AI has a critical role to play. Adaptive AI can understand employees' preferences, work patterns, and skill sets to suggest tailored learning and development opportunities, by recommending relevant content, and providing personalized feedback and coaching.

The Significance of Technology Partnerships

New-age digital workplaces changing at an unprecedented pace and are built on continuous innovation and development, and hence, technology partnerships must deliver cutting-edge implementation, post-deployment assistance, and recommendations. It is therefore essential for organizations to identify the scope for technology partnerships that go beyond consultation. Enterprises can expedite their digital journey and adoption of adaptive AI by joining hands with technology experts with requisite domain knowledge and experience in implementing complex AI platforms.

AI and intelligent automation led digital workplaces are no longer a vision for the future; tomorrow’s outcomes are being shaped today. As organizations embrace adaptive AI driven innovations, they will unlock new possibilities for productivity, efficiency, and employee satisfaction, paving the way for a brighter and more adaptive future of work, focused on the common good and at the same time address the work force loneliness that such transformations may bring in.

The author is CEO, managing director, L&T Technology Services Limited

