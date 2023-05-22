scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Hotbit announces the urgent withdrawal of funds 

Reportedly, Hotbit believes that centralized exchanges are getting “increasingly cumbersome”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Hotbit is a crypto exchange
Going by sources, Hotbit is a crypto exchange

Hotbit, a crypto exchange, mentioned it will be pausing its operations till May 22, 2023, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the users will need to withdraw their funds by June 21, 2023 before 4:00 am UTC. 

Sources revealed that the operating system of the exchange has fallen because one of its ex-members was held for investigation in August 2022. Reportedly, this resulted in the halt of the business, Cointelegraph added. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Hotbit believes that centralized exchanges are getting “increasingly cumbersome and are unlikely to meet long-term trends.” It is believed that the use of regulations could solve this issue. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, many users complained that they were not able to withdraw funds. Some users also mentioned that phishing links are being circulated by the name of Hotbit exchange, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 18:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market