scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Hong Kong to adopt blockchain technology on a large scale

Reportedly, Yat Siu has been appointed to promote its Web3.0 development

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Yat Siu is the co-founder of Animoca Brands, a Web3.0 investment firm
Going by sources, Yat Siu is the co-founder of Animoca Brands, a Web3.0 investment firm

According to Cointelegraph, industry experts believe that Hong Kong is shifting its perspective toward blockchain technology. It is expected that this can result in the shift of cryptocurrencies and Web3.0 businesses from the United States. 

Sources revealed that “Yat Siu (@ysiu), our co-founder and executive chairman, has been appointed to the Task Force on promoting Web3.0 development, established by the HKSAR government. Yat believes that the work of the Task Force will help to shape not only Hong Kong but also globally in the adoption of blockchain technologies,” Animoca Brands, a Web3.0 investment firm tweeted.

It is believed that Yat Siu mentioned that many firms in the sector are operating “under a regime of fear” due to a lack of proper regulations. “The SEC doesn’t seem to be wanting to be consistent about this, in contrast to Hong Kong, or other jurisdictions like Japan, the Middle East or even Europe, which have rules that are starting to become consistent,” Yat Siu explained. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “I think it’s a great way in which we could build a closer relationship with the government and also sort of push forward the Web3.0 adoption agenda,” Yat Siu told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 18:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS