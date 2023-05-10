HEFTY.art collaborates with Seracle for NFT trading use cases 

HEFTY.art, a Web3.0-based marketplace, has partnered with Seracle to utilise the latter’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) on Ethereum/Polygon network.

According to an official release, the collaboration aims to create a platform for digital artists and collectors to showcase and purchase NFTs. Reportedly, the goal of this collaboration is to create an NFT marketplace that utilises the potential of Web3.0 technology.

“We believe Seracle’s blockchain cloud provides an NFT development infrastructure that is a match for HEFTY.art’s needs to build on both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains,” Ashish Chowdhry and Kanishq Chhabria, co-founders, HEFTY.art, said.

