HEFTY.art collaborates with Seracle for NFT trading use cases 

According to an official release, the collaboration aims to create a platform for digital artists and collectors to showcase and purchase NFTs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Through this partnership, HEFTY.art aims to advance towards its objective of becoming an NFT trading platform
HEFTY.art, a Web3.0-based marketplace, has partnered with Seracle to utilise the latter’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) on Ethereum/Polygon network.

According to an official release, the collaboration aims to create a platform for digital artists and collectors to showcase and purchase NFTs. Reportedly, the goal of this collaboration is to create an NFT marketplace that utilises the potential of Web3.0 technology. 

“We believe Seracle’s blockchain cloud provides an NFT development infrastructure that is a match for HEFTY.art’s needs to build on both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains,” Ashish Chowdhry and Kanishq Chhabria, co-founders, HEFTY.art, said.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 14:31 IST

