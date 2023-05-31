scorecardresearch
HAYVN Pay collaborates with NORBr to permit cryptocurrency transactions for merchants

According to an official release, HAYVN Pay is now the crypto payment provider for NORBr

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by HAYVN Pay’s official website, it provides crypto-payment tools

HAYVN Pay, a cryptocurrency payment, has announced a partnership with NORBr, a global distributor of payment services for digital merchants. 

According to an official release, HAYVN Pay is now the crypto payment provider for NORBr, enabling merchants to receive payment from customers using cryptocurrencies. ​Reportedly, this step allows NORBr merchants to activate cryptocurrency payments for both physical and online stores.

“The integration of HAYVN Pay’s payment solution with NORBr’s platform aims to be a step forward for both businesses and their customers. Amid the growth in digital currency payments, we intend to partner with the world’s orchestration platforms, acquiring banks and payment gateways to ensure customers have cryptocurrency payment options available. Partnering with NORBr and its global merchant base is believed to be key to HAYVN Pay providing a cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants worldwide,” Jonathan Wood, chief commercial officer, HAYVN, stated. 

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 18:45 IST

Stock Market