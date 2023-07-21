scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Hayden Adams’ Twitter account faces fraudulent activities

Reportedly, the users’ tokens were at risk

Written by FE Digital Currency
Hayden Adams is the founder of Uniswap Labs
Hayden Adams is the founder of Uniswap Labs

Members of Crypto Twitter have quickly identified and warned others against a scam being pushed by the compromised account of Hayden Adams, founder, Uniswap Labs, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Telegram’s “Web3.0 Security Alerts” channel notified followers that Adams’ Twitter account had been compromised on July 20, 2023. The account from the Uniswap founder and CEO is expected to tweet to its more than 254,000 followers faking that the platform’s Permit2 contract had been “affected by an unknown exploit” and users’ tokens were at risk, eventually making them click on a fraud link, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the first scam tweet was live for a few minutes but several same tweets were also posted later. Supposedly, Web3.0 Security Alerts reported that Adams had also been blocked from his accounts with MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “ Hayden Adams, “haydenzadams’ Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not click on any links. There is no giveaway, airdrop, or bounty. The Protocol has not been hacked or exploited. We will let you know when the issue is resolved,” Uniswap Labs tweeted, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS