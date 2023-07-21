Hayden Adams’ Twitter account faces fraudulent activities

Members of Crypto Twitter have quickly identified and warned others against a scam being pushed by the compromised account of Hayden Adams, founder, Uniswap Labs, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Telegram’s “Web3.0 Security Alerts” channel notified followers that Adams’ Twitter account had been compromised on July 20, 2023. The account from the Uniswap founder and CEO is expected to tweet to its more than 254,000 followers faking that the platform’s Permit2 contract had been “affected by an unknown exploit” and users’ tokens were at risk, eventually making them click on a fraud link, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the first scam tweet was live for a few minutes but several same tweets were also posted later. Supposedly, Web3.0 Security Alerts reported that Adams had also been blocked from his accounts with MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “ Hayden Adams, “haydenzadams’ Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not click on any links. There is no giveaway, airdrop, or bounty. The Protocol has not been hacked or exploited. We will let you know when the issue is resolved,” Uniswap Labs tweeted, Cointelegraph concluded.

