scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Haru Invest asks for legal proceedings against B&S holdings 

Reportedly, Haru Invest expects to have users amounting to over 80,000

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Haru Invest is a South Korean digital asset platform
Going by sources, Haru Invest is a South Korean digital asset platform

As reported by Cointelegraph, Haru Invest, a South Korean digital asset platform, has filed a complaint against B&S Holdings, earlier known as Aventus, a consignment operator, for submitting fake management reports which included “false information” and bluffing the users and the organisation.

Sources revealed, Haru Invest had mentioned that it was expecting to go for legal proceeding along with criminal actions against B&S Holdings “to protect our users.” The organisation also mentioned that “Once again, we apologize for causing concerns and inconveniences to our investors and customers. We will continue to work on the issue in a faithful manner, as the company’s top priority is to protect our users,” Cointelegraph added. 

Also Read

Furthermore, Haru Invest expects to have users amounting to over 80,000 individuals and  have been able to provide about 9.8 million crypto-earn payouts, Cointelegraph, concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 18:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS