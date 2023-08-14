Government of Tripura to include blockchain in its Beneficiary Management System 

According to an official release, the government of Tripura will be collaborating with National Informatics Centre (NIC), a Bangalore-based blockchain platform. It is expected that this will help to secure the beneficiary data present in the state beneficiary management system. It is believed that this step might avoid data manipulation in the beneficiary database.

The Tripura state government is expected to be integrating blockchain technology in Beneficiary Management System(BMS) for improving transparency and security for data assets such as scheme-wise approved beneficiary lists, approved transaction requests and transaction details, among others.

The government of Tripura is believed to have introduced IT/ITeS Startup Scheme, Data Center Policy, ITeS Policy and IT incentive scheme.

As per the official release, Naresh Babu, director, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, can use blockchain for issuing various government business certificates such as Licenses.

