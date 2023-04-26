scorecardresearch
Google Cloud expands its Web3.0 startup program 

Reportedly, Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, will collaborate with Google Cloud

Going by sources, Alphabet is a technology conglomerate company

As per reports, Alphabet, a technology conglomerate company, has broadened the scope of Google for Startups Cloud Program, stated Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 25, 2023, the new program will include Web3.0 firms such as Alchemy, Aptos, Base, Celo, Flow, Hedera, Nansen, Near, Polygon, Solana and Thirdweb. It is expected that Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, will collaborate with Google Cloud for including real-time blockchain data for startups.

Sources revealed that the startups will get benefits such as getting $200,000 for using Firebase and Google Cloud. It will also include $12,000 as Google Cloud Enhanced Support credits and about 12 months of free membership in Google Workspace Business Plus. It is believed that Web3 projects such as Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near and Solana Foundation, would provide grants of up to $1 million in fiat or tokens to these startups, added Cointelegraph. 

With the partnership with Google Cloud “We are able to provide real-time intelligence to level the crypto playing field,”  Alex Svanevik, co-founder, CEO, Nansen, commented, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 09:41 IST

