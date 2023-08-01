Glitch collaborates with Lumos Labs to unveil their DeFi-based hackathon

Glitch, a blockchain-agnostic protocol, in partnership with Lumos Labs, has announced the launch of their DeFi-focussed hackathon Buidl On Glitch Hack 2023. Aimed at uplifting the DeFi ecosystem, the hackathon seems to be offering a reward pool worth $10,000.

According to an official release, this two-month long hackathon will nurture DeFi ideas and projects that can augment DeFi adoption by presenting solutions. Reportedly, this hackathon is open to developers, builders, founders, and visionaries. It’s believed that the hackathon participants are required to build solutions across four tracks, which are decentralised yield farming protocol, decentralised lending protocol, enhancing user experience for DeFi applications, and open innovation track.

Also Read Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

From what it’s understood, the hackathon will be conducted in two phases, starting with the ideation phase, where developers and startups can think real-world use cases that can be built on the Glitch ecosystem, followed by the final build phase, where selected use cases will be developed into applications. Sources suggest that the hackathon will be judged by Web3.0 experts from the Glitch Protocol team, namely Sean Ryan, founder and CEO, Diego E Cruces, CTO, and Aram Hami, marketing operations manager.

“As a believer and enabler of developer potential and with the aim to augment Web3.0 and DeFi adoption, Lumos Labs looks forward to partnering with the Glitch Protocol and launching the Buidl On Glitch Hack 2023. We look forward to witnessing ideas which should be empowered further through the course of this hackathon,” Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn