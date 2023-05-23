scorecardresearch
Giottus collaborates with TaxNodes to provide crypto tax solutions 

Reportedly, this initiative will help users around trading and investing in virtual digital assets

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Giottus’ official website, it’s a crypto exchange platform
Giottus, a crypto assets platform, and TaxNodes, a tax solutions provider, have entered into a partnership to provide a solution to customers trading and investing in virtual digital assets (VDAs). 

According to an official release, Giottus customers can access and use TaxNodes platform to compute their tax obligations for all transactions done on the platform. Additionally, TaxNodes is expected to offer support for customers who had opted for Giottus’ products such as Fixed Rewards and Staking.

“Giottus looks forward to partnering with TaxNodes on our mission to strengthen tax compliance in the industry. We believe this partnership will bring value to our customer base. They should be able to manage tax obligations across our products while experiencing a trading experience with us. By leveraging TaxNodes’ expertise and tax computation capabilities, we aim to simplify the tax reporting process for our customers and ensure compliance with Indian tax regulations,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 12:36 IST

Stock Market