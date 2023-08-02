scorecardresearch
Genesis Digital Assets launches three new data centers in South Carolina

Genesis Digital Assets ramps up its US expansion

Written by FE Digital Currency
Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) is a Bitcoin miner

Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), a Bitcoin miner, announced on August 1, 2023, that it has launched three new data centers in the American state of South Carolina. The facilities are believed to have come online in February and March, stated Cointelegraph.

It is expected that the facilities are located in the western part of the state, with the first opening in the town of Anderson on the site of an abandoned warehouse. The capacity is expected to be about 18 megawatts (MW). Facilities will be opened between the towns of Union and Lockhart the following month that have a combined capacity of 15 MW, Cointelegraph added.

“ Genesis Digital Assets ramps up its US expansion, launching three state-of-the-art facilities in South Carolina! With 400 MW of capacity spanning three continents, they’re making big moves in the crypto mining game,”  Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore,“Our goal is to be industry leaders and show the world that Bitcoin mining can be very ESG [environmental, social and governance]-friendly,” Andrey Kim, CEO, Genesis Digital Assets, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 13:50 IST

