Gate Group introduces Hong Kong-based virtual asset trading platform

Gate Group, a virtual asset services platform, has unveiled its newest virtual asset trading platform situated in Hong Kong, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 23, 2023, Gate.HK platform started registration and trading facilities. It’s believed that users can now conduct virtual asset-based transactions, along with spot trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin. Gate.HK aims to provide trading services for retail users and professional investors.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Gate Group has plans to add Gate.HK with other features such as giving users more trading options. From what it’s understood, every product/service will be drafted to comply with users’ requirements based on adherence to Hong Kong regulatory needs.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in February, 2023, Gate.io mentioned its desire to create a Hong Kong-based presence after the local government distributed 50 million Hong Kong dollars. Reportedly, the funds were allocated to back Web3.0 development with regard to the country’s 2023-24 budget.

