Funds stolen from Atomic Wallet is expected to be used by crypto mixers

As reported by Cointelegraph, the illegal funds raised during the Atomic Wallet hack amounting to $35 million are being moved to a crypto mixer. It is expected that North Korea’s cyber-hacking team is supporting the crypto exchange.

Sources revealed that on June 5, 2023, Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm, mentioned that their investigations team found the $35 million Atomic Wallet hack can be linked with Sinbad.io, a crypto mixer, stated Cointelegraph.

It is believed that on June 3, 2023, many Atomic Wallet users saw a loss of over $35 million. Supposedly, the attack affected less than 1% of its monthly active users, the firm argued, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Of course, the team is devastated as we have been very proud about our security. We are working around the clock to get it all resolved and come out of this crisis stronger than before,” Roland Säde, chief marketing officer, Atomic Wallet, told Cointelegraph.

