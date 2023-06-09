FTX  protests against the release of its users’ list among its competitors 

As reported by Cointelegraph, a member of the FTX restructuring team rebelled that the list of FTX customers is “extraordinarily valuable”. If the list is released, it is believed to affect the crypto exchange’s sales value.

With insights from a court hearing released on June 8, 2023, Kevin Cofsky, a partner at Parella Weinberg, an investment bank of FTX, mentioned that if the competitors knew about FTX’s customers it “would be detrimental” to the efforts made by the company to rebuild itself.

“We believe that the existing customer base is extraordinarily valuable and our understanding is based on our research and having looked at the costs incurred by other crypto companies specifically to solicit customers,” Kevin Cofsky, explained.

“I think that releasing that information would impair the debtor’s ability to maximize the value that it currently possesses,” Kevin told Cointelegraph.

