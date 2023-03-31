FTX EU introduces website to indemnify impacted European customers 

FTX’s European unit, called FTX EU, has unveiled a website for permitting European users to send withdrawal requests, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new website domain name was reportedly authorised by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s believed that the new domain will not provide services apart from reimbursing affected customers, as per an email received by FTX Europe.

“Please be informed that our new domain, http://www.ftxeurope.eu, has been approved by our regulator CySEC as you have well identified. The website will only be used for all FTX EU LTD clients to be able to claim their FIAT balances. There will be no services or products offered via this website,” the email stated.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, uncertainty exists around the total number of impacted users, despite FTX US being made available to Europe Economic Area and Middle East. Sources suggest that FTX EU became available in March, 2022, and that the figures are not expected to be large.

Moreover, FTX Japan has also attempted at making reforms, when in February, 2023, it permitted total withdrawal of funds worth $50 million. Headquarters of FTX Europe was present in Switzerland for the time period it was functional.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Denmark’s Supreme Court to levy tax on Bitcoin profits based on different cases

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn