scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Friend.tech receives over one million dollar worth fees, overtakes Uniswap and Bitcoin

According to Cointelegraph, a beta edition of the network was introduced on August 11, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the protocol imposes a five percent fare on transactions
Reportedly, the protocol imposes a five percent fare on transactions

On August 19, 2023, Friend.tech, a decentralised social (DeSo) network, clocked more than one million dollar worth fees within 24 hours. Seemingly, the network has overtaken other crypto platforms such as Uniswap and Bitcoin network, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, a beta edition of the network was introduced on August 11, 2023. From what it’s understood, the platform permits users to buy and sell “shares” related to their connections. Reportedly, the protocol imposes a five percent fare on transactions. 

Also Read

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, DefiLlama mentioned that Friend.tech has been able to secure $1.12 million worth fees and $2.8 million after going live. Sources suggest that the total revenue from the network stood at $818,620, along with recording above 650,000 transactions and approximately 60,000 unique traders. It’s believed that Racer, a pseudonymous developer, is backing the platform. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Ignas, a pseudonymous decentralised finance (DeFi) analyser, highlighted that with regard to Friend.tech’s ongoing business plan, “revenue comes only from trading fees but not from having more shareholders.” Ignas also pointed out that “controversial personalities might earn more or even creating FUD will be used as a strategy to earn fees.” 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

 Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 15:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS