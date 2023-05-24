scorecardresearch
Foresight Ventures to invest an additional $10 million for its Web3.0 projects

Reportedly, Foresight Ventures will invest about $200,000 per project

Going by sources, Foresight Ventures is a Singaporean venture capital
On May 24, 2023, Foresight Ventures, a Singaporean venture capital, said that it will be adding about $10 million to its Foresight X Accelerator project, eventually amounting to a total of $20 million, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that this step was taken after  Foresight Ventures launched its second phase of accelerator applications focusing on Web3.0 projects including artificial intelligence (AI), zero-knowledge (ZK), machine learning, Bitcoin, liquid staking derivatives and non-fungible token ecosystems, among others.

Sources revealed that in this second phase of Foresight Ventures, it will invest about $200,000 per project, three mentors and one fund partner from the venture capital (VC) organization. Supposedly, a day will be allocated for giving a demo after the end of the program, Cointelegraph added. 

Furthermore, “ We are all in #ZKML and we think there is more than just algorithms or data in web 3. We can help connect humans and create emotional value using AI in Web3,” Foresight Ventures tweeted, Cointelegraph concluded.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 18:05 IST

Stock Market