Fluctuations in decentralized file-storage pricing to continue: Reports

The news report from Foresight Ventures, a Singaporean venture capital firm, includes the price of the decentralized file storage of blockchains such as Filecoin, Arweave, Swarm, StorJ and Sia is four dollars per terabyte (TB) per month, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that is quite lesser in comparison with other Web3.0 platforms such as Amazon Cloud or Microsoft Azure as their price can start from $16 to $23 per TB of monthly storage.

Sources revealed that the report by Foresight Ventures also includes the costs of decentralized storage such as data upload fees and retrieval fees, which can amount to $7 per TB, added Cointelegraph.

It is believed that analysts at Foresight have identified blockchain storage does face storage issues such as “file loss,” “difficult to retrieve data” and “high bandwidth requirements.” Furthermore, many researchers have commented that “Price does not account for bandwidth. Some nodes only provide storage services, refuse retrieval,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insight from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Global banks will fund Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn