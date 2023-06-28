scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Financial Services Authority to collaborate with Monetary Authority of Singapore 

Reportedly, the joint venture also includes a period of relaxation on cryptocurrency laws in Japan

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Financial Services Authority (FSA) is Japan’s financial regulator
Going by sources, Financial Services Authority (FSA) is Japan’s financial regulator

On June 26, 2020, Financial Services Authority (FSA), Japan’s financial regulator, announced about its joint venture with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for the joint regulation and pilot testing of cryptocurrency projects  for its “Project Guardian” initiative. It is expected that the participation will only observe the current capacity of FSA, stated Cointelegraph. 

“The project aims to test the feasibility of applications of digital technologies such as asset tokenisation through pilot experimentations, while managing risks to financial stability and integrity. Current industry pilots include fixed income, foreign exchange, and asset & wealth management,” Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that the initiative was taken after “DBS Bank, JP Morgan and SBI Digital Asset Holdings conducted foreign exchange and government bond transactions against liquidity pools comprising of tokenised Singapore Government Securities Bonds, Japanese Government Bonds, Japanese Yen (JPY) and Singapore Dollar (SGD),” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the joint venture also includes a period of relaxation on cryptocurrency laws in Japan, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 13:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS