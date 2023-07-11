scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Financial Conduct Authority to stop illegal cryptocurrency ATMs  

Reportedly, ATMs operating without FCA registration are illegal

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the United Kingdom’s financial regulator
Going by sources, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the United Kingdom’s financial regulator

The  Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), United Kingdom’s financial regulator, has “disrupted” about 26 of the 34 cryptocurrency ATMs it visited and inspected since the start of 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on February 14, 2023, the FCA made a final announcement to all cryptocurrency ATM operators in the UK to comply with regulations or wind down illegal operations. It is expected that after the warning, the FCA and other law enforcement agencies investigated about 36 cryptocurrency ATM locations using powers under money laundering regulations, Cointelegraph added.

“Cryptocurrency ATMs operating without FCA registration are illegal. The action we’ve taken over the past few months and wider work shows that we will act to stop illegal activity,” Financial Conduct Authority tweeted.

Also Read
Also Read

It is expected that “If you use a cryptocurrency ATM in the UK, you are using a machine that is operating illegally and you may be handing your money over to criminals,” Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, Financial Conduct Authority told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 17:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS