Filecoin current storage stands at 1.07 billion gigabytes: Reports

With insights from a report by Messari, a data analysis platform for crypto economy, on July 13, 2023, Filecoin, a decentralised data storage platform, currently has about 954.2 pebibytes (1.07 billion gigabytes) worth of storage on its network, in comparison to about 12.2 exbibytes (14.1 billion gigabytes) of raw storage capacity. It is expected that recently the rise has become slow due to high storage costs compared with Amazon Web Services, a centralised alternative, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the fall in the rate is expected to be partly due to a sharp drop in the price of Filecoin (FIL) tokens due to the 2022 cryptocurrency bear market, which might be offset by the sharp increase in active storage deals, Cointelegraph added.

Supposedly, the fall in the price can also affect supply-side revenue or money earned from block rewards, anchored storage deals and transaction tips, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “To serve storage retrieval needs, a content delivery network (CDN) for Filecoin and IPFS called Project Saturn is currently being developed. Saturn aims to serve Filecoin’s retrieval market through fast and low-cost content delivery,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

