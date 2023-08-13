Exploring the dynamics between HR algorithm and humans

By Paul Jacob

Organizations increasingly leverage HR algorithms to optimize operations in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. The technology sector reinforces this trend by claiming the efficiency and acute objectivity of their decision-making tools which cannot be denied, but achieving organizational excellence requires seamlessly combining automation with human elements. A perspective on combining algorithms with human expertise is presented today as we explore the interconnectedness of various HR domains. We uncover the intricate relationship between algorithms and human elements, ultimately paving the way for a practical and harmonious approach to HR management.

How Algorithm is impacting HR

Hiring

Algorithms considerably influence the entire hiring and onboarding process, as recruitment based on data-driven insights has led to quality hires for companies. First is the massive amount of data sources available to algorithms, and second is removing any biases allowing them to build a comprehensive picture of every candidate.

Planning & Management

Predictive workforce planning and analytics can help identify potential trends, discover characteristics that make for successful employees, and work ahead of problems as a preemptive action to retain people. Predictive workforce planning with the help of data ensures that the HR department stays well ahead of the curve.

Workforce Building

Employee retention is a basic HR concern that includes higher investments while hiring and training. But they can pick out the critical behavior alteration with data-driven HR combined with behavioral psychology. This positively impacts the employees’ happiness, effectively building a more robust and productive workforce.

Learning and Development

It is imperative to upskill oneself occasionally as innovations and software keep hitting the markets month after month. Companies can leverage AI technologies to customize appropriate programs or learning modules for people working based on their skills and their requirements.

Talent Acquisition

AI in talent acquisition saves HR from mundane tasks while allowing them to be more productive in recruitment marketing, employee management, sourcing, and more. AI-enabled chatbots can be perfectly optimized to communicate with potential hires by picking their relevant skill sets to match their candidature for the open positions.

Challenges

It is also noted that any data-driven technology that can culminate toward a paradigm shift comes with a bucket loaded with legal and ethical concerns. Many experts have also highlighted unintended bias and privacy issues, raising the question of how fair algorithmic management is.

Fairness in Judgements

Algorithms are trained to make decisions and predict events on sample data which inadvertently sheds light on the quality and validity of the data itself. Suppose a company introduced its algorithm on data traced back to women holding few managerial or leadership positions. The AI could predict or even consider women less fit for such a position. This might hinder the trust we put in AI raising severe accountability issues.

Solution

It is indeed essential that companies implementing AI in critical roles of HR conduct anti-bias audits and ensure compliance with employment discrimination laws. Limitations must be imposed on companies that use AI tools to recruit candidates for video interviews. Companies must adopt a constant data evaluation culture to determine its accuracy and validity.

Reversal of Roles

With AI replacing human involvement significantly, how fair will it be to manage people and build a more robust workforce when the emotional and empathetic side is removed? This poses a serious question on the responsible use of algorithmic management.

Solution

The HR department will have to adapt to the altered dynamics in machine learning and understand the perspective of potential candidates who might not gel with the algorithms assigned to hire them.

Privacy Concerns

Collecting and using vast amounts of data for hiring candidates or even the organization’s employees can raise privacy concerns. It is expected that companies outsource or rely on a third party to collect data, which might also lead to severe leakages of personal information like phone numbers, email IDs, or even bank account numbers.

Solution

Security of personal information is of utmost priority to everyone. So, companies should legitimize and regulate the process thoroughly before outsourcing any data. There needs to be adequate communication about the data used with the employees who might feel threatened in sharing their personal information.

Last Word

Creating a holistic synergy between HR algorithms and human elements is not about picking one or the other; it’s about finding the right balance. Human elements deliver personalized support, intuition, and emotional intelligence, while algorithms provide speed, efficiency, and data-driven insights to HR processes. Combining the power of technology with the warmth of human connection is possible when these components are seamlessly integrated.

A seamless human and HR algorithms integration is essential to achieving organizational excellence. Organizations can achieve transformative outcomes by integrating algorithms with human expertise, optimizing operations, and creating an environment that balances efficiency with human connection. Embracing this holistic approach empowers HR professionals to make data-informed decisions while nurturing their workforce’s unique needs and aspirations. With the seamless integration of algorithms and human elements, organizations pave the way for sustained success in the digital age by balancing operational efficiency and human connection.

The author is senior director, people practice, Happiest Minds Technologies

