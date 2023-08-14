Expleo Solutions Limited aims to recruit 5,000 technologists by 2025

Expleo Solutions Limited, a technology, engineering, and consulting service provider, has unveiled its initiative to bolster its workforce by hiring 5,000 technologists by 2025.

According to an official release, the recruits will be positioned to contribute to software development, automation, engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science domains. From what it’s understood, they are expected to be challenging norms prevailing in sectors such as automotive, banking, financial services, aerospace, healthcare, and life sciences.

Also Read More Bitcoin ETF decisions are already looming after SEC declines to rule

Expleo’s recruitment drive is expected to encompass both graduates and professionals. Reportedly, Expleo’s newly appointed tech professionals will be stationed across Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune, and Mumbai.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn