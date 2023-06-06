scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Exchange operator Cboe gets nod to launch leveraged crypto derivative products

Reportedly, US CFTC approved Cboe Digital to be the first US-regulated crypto exchange

Written by Reuters
In November, Cboe said 13 firms had taken minority equity stakes in Cboe Digital
In November, Cboe said 13 firms had taken minority equity stakes in Cboe Digital

Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it received regulatory approval to offer leveraged derivatives products on its digital trading platform, including physically and financially settled bitcoin and ether margined futures contracts.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved Cboe Digital to be the first U.S.-regulated crypto exchange and clearinghouse platform to offer leveraged derivatives when the contracts launch in the second half. The margined contracts will let users trade crypto futures while putting less collateralized capital up front, with trades executed and cleared through an approved set of member futures commission merchants, Chicago-based Cboe said. Cboe Digital’s clearinghouse will act as the central counterparty to reduce default risks.

Cboe Digital currently allows trading and clearing of bitcoin and ether futures on a fully collateralized basis, meaning users must provide the full amount of futures contracts upfront. “Derivatives are a time-tested and valuable tool that enable investors to gain market exposure and manage their risk,” John Palmer, president of Cboe Digital, said in a statement. Cboe Digital also supports the spot trading of bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and USDC.

Also Read

On Oct. 20, 2021, Chicago-based Cboe announced its intention to buy crypto exchange and clearinghouse ErisX. At the time, the price of bitcoin topped $67,000. The deal closed in May 2022 and in July, with the price of bitcoin hovering in the $20,000-$25,000 range, the exchange operator took a $460 million writedown on the platform, which it had renamed Cboe Digital.

Also Read

In November, Cboe said 13 firms had taken minority equity stakes in Cboe Digital, including Robinhood Markets Inc , Interactive Brokers, Virtu Financial , Jane Street, Jump Crypto, DRW, and tastytrade, which is owned by IG Group. FTX had sought approval from the CFTC to directly trade in cryptocurrency derivatives, but the application was pulled when the firm filed for bankruptcy in November. 

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 11:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market