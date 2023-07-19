Ex-FTX chief operating officer Constance Wang emerges at Sino Global

Zhe “Constance” Wang, who served in several executive-level roles at Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX before the collapse of the digital-asset exchange, has joined crypto venture capital firm Sino Global Capital.

Wang leads the gaming team at Sino Global, according to Matthew Graham, a Beijing-based investor who founded Sino Global in 2015 and had previously worked at China Bridge Capital.

Wang was the chief operating officer of FTX and co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, the bankrupt crypto exchange’s Bahamas affiliate. Wang’s responsibilities included leading the exchange’s global business expansion, oversight of token listings and public relations and marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since November, when FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research filed for bankruptcy, Wang has spent most of her time in China, according to a person familiar with the matter, who wasn’t authorized to comment on the hiring.

Wang did not respond to requests for comment.

Sino Global disclosed after the collapse of FTX that it had been an early investor in the exchange. A year earlier, the VC firm had launched a $200 million fund with FTX as a key investor. “From the very beginning, Matthew and the Sino Global Capital team supported the FTX vision and then worked with us to help make it a reality,” Bankman-Fried told crypto publication The Block at the time.

In January, the court-appointed management team overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings sought permission to subpoena her and other former company executives, court filings show. Wang has not been accused of wrongdoing in the collapse of FTX or of Alameda.

Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of the FTX crypto exchange, speaks in Singapore on Sept. 28, 2022. Before FTX, Wang briefly worked at crypto exchange Huobi Global Ltd. in Singapore as a business development manager. Wang also spent two years at Credit Suisse as an analyst, according to her LinkedIn profile. Other FTX alumni have also resurfaced in recent months.

Amy Wu, who left Lightspeed Venture Partners to lead FTX Ventures, said last month that she has joined Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s oldest venture firms. Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX US until his abrupt resignation in September 2022, founded a startup that plans to provide “a GPT-4-powered trading algorithm code generator.”

