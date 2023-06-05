Evertas to increase its crypto-based insurance facilities for its users

Evertas, a digital asset-based insurance company, said it would increase coverage limits and add mining operations to its coverage portfolio, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the insurer’s per-policy coverage limits for custodial crypto assets will rise by about $420 million, “nearly tripling the amount of risk transfer previously available to blockchain-focused projects,” as per the announcement, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that the coverage will also include coverage for mining operations amounting to up to $200 million per policy. Supposedly, these are the highest coverage limits available, Evertas explained.

Also Read Taurus to implement Polygon network for strengthening digital assets safety

The new policy limits might reduce the hurdles for users. As per the announcement, these policies can provide users with better scalability and faster exchanges, making it “now possible to get a full, high-limit underwriting from a single source,” Evertas told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn