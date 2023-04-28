European Union legislation to restrict the use of artificial intelligence-based tools

After the excessive use of technology in content creation, rumours about artificial intelligence (AI) using copyrighted material have started to circulate, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on April 27, 2023, Legislators in the European Union stated that there has been a rise in the use of artificial intelligence and draft for new bills has been designed for helping technology and companies to develop, added Cointelegraph.

It is believed that the new bill will restrict generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney from the use of copyrighted materials in AI training, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Svenja Hahn, a member of the European Parliament, the new bill can help citizens “foster innovation and boost the economy,” concluded Cointelegraph.

