Ethereum Foundation to increase its Ether staking limit

The developer team of Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting Ethereum, plans to execute a 64-fold increase in most of the staked Ether (ETH $1,728)in order to become a validator, stated Cointelegraph. The minimum staking amount is expected to be about 32 ETH and a maximum of 2048 ETH.

Sources revealed that the proposal was made on June 15, 2023, during the Ethereum core developer consensus meeting organised by Michael Neuder, researcher, Ethereum Foundation. Supposedly, Michael mentioned that in spite of the current limit of 32 ETH more validators will be allowed to join the Ethereum network, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read Tezos collaborates with Blockbank for management of digital assets

Furthermore, Neuder expects that the current proposal would also help large node operators, such as exchanges, which currently manage thousands of validators, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn