Ethereum-based Arbitrum to discontinue its governance voting procedure

Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 solutions provider, has retracted its governance voting system post communal criticism from token keepers, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an April 2, 2023, tweet, Arbitrum stated that its first governance proposal, AIP-1, “likely will not pass” and added it’s “committed to addressing the feedback received from the community.”

“AIP-1 is too large and covers too many topics. We will follow the DAO’s advice and split the AIP into parts. This will allow the community to discuss and vote on the different subsections,” Arbitrum team mentioned.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, the development happened post community resistance for the foundation’s “ratification” vote for decisions taken. It’s believed that the proposal would have handed the foundation rights over 750 million Arbitrum (ARB) tokens amounting to one billion dollars. Reportedly, the foundation highlighted that the received 750 million tokens would be voted through its own AIP. “We’re working on options to add more accountability,” it stated, adding, “for example, a vesting period of 4 years. Furthermore, tokens held by the Foundation cannot be used to vote,” the foundation added.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that new Arbitrum Improvement Proposals are expected to be unveiled “early this week.” Sources suggest that ARB witnessed an 86% fall in price since its airdrop on March 23, 2023.

