EOS Network celebrates its effort to recreate the community after a downfall

As reported by Cointelegraph, as the EOS Network, a blockchain protocol, celebrates its 5th anniversary the team behind the protocol mentioned the importance of the community due to the challenges that it had faced during the revival of the scalability protocol.

Sources revealed that the EOS was conducting the largest initial coin offering (ICO) and raised over $4 billion during the year-long fundraising process. In spite of this, the project faced issues with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Cointelegraph added.

It is estimated that on September 2021, the protocol also faced accusations of market manipulation, mentioning that the ICO was pumped by wash trades. Supposedly, due to these allegations, the community formed the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) in order to recreate the project, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“As we commemorate the 5th anniversary of the launch of the EOS Network, I am profoundly inspired by the resilience of our community. We have endured much uncertainty standing against corporate greed in defense of our network,” Yves La Rose, founder, ENF, told Cointelegraph.

