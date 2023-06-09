Enjin to include a Polkadot parachain in its new mainnet

Enjin, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform, stated that it will shift to a new mainnet named Enjin Blockchain, for adopting the Web3.0 technology, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that after the transition, Efinity, a Polkadot parachain will be added to the new blockchain.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Enjin mentioned that Enjin Blockchain will not be depending on smart contracts. Supposedly, functions such as creating and transferring NFTs will be implemented into the blockchain’s foundational code.

It is believed, the blockchain will also include “Fuel Tanks,” for allowing users to subsidise transaction fees and “Discrete Accounts,” which will enable users to interact with projects using its blockchain without any wallet software, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Enjin Blockchain makes the creation and mass distribution of NFTs affordable and accessible to everyone. […] Our aim is nothing short of revolutionising gaming, ownership, and online identity,” Witek Radomski, co-founder and chief technology officer, Enjin, told Cointelegraph.

