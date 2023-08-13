Embracing digital transformation and AI in the legal sector

By Jitender Ahlawat

Today, technology is an integral part of our lives and has infiltrated nearly every aspect. From the business standpoint, technology has been a game-changer for companies across industry verticals in several ways. Especially in recent years, organisations worldwide have discovered just how much digital transformation and technologies like AI, ML, Data Science, etc., have revolutionised the way they function and contributed to their growth and progress.

In fact, digital and tech-centric operations have become the norm, and it’s highly likely that it will only be onward and upwards in the future. For the legal industry, the mode of operation has long remained manual, where little to no technology is used. Although this has changed considerably in recent times, and technology has been incorporated into certain aspects, it’s high time legal businesses embrace digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies completely.

The changing landscape

Given the sheer potential of technology and its hold on businesses globally, digital transformation can appear to be a daunting task, especially for the legal industry where conventional and manual ways have been the norm for decades. Lawyers will have to enter the realm of technology, acquiring new skills and developing appropriate case/statement delivery models through those skill sets. Fortunately, the legal industry has gradually opened its arms to technology and is acclimatising itself to it. Embracing technology can catapult India’s legal sector’s growth significantly.

The potential and need for tech in the legal field

The potential of AI and other technologies in the legal field is immense. When legal professionals well-versed in cutting-edge technologies leverage it, tech can make legal services more efficient, cost-effective, and streamlined, benefitting firms and clients. For instance, AI and ML algorithms can be harnessed to help professionals draft lengthy documents that will otherwise be tedious, undertake legal research, and even resolve basic disputes online.

With technology, legal professionals can spend their time practising their profession and putting their knowledge and skills to use rather than undertake monotonous, less efficient tasks on a day-to-day basis. Besides, AI and ML can be deployed to assist legal professionals in identifying patterns in legal documents and analysing relevant laws for each case, making the research and implementation process more efficient.

Thanks to technological penetration worldwide, especially since the pandemic, which forced everyone to work remotely, the legal industry is at the cusp of transformation. Lawyers can cater to clients faster with automated workflows and contract management. They can also have greater access to the information they require, without having to skim through tons of paperwork and physical documents, given that every piece of information will be available on the cloud.

Further, law firms that offer services online/digitally and have integrated technology into their workings can expand their venture into new markets quickly, compared to those that operate in a conventional manner. Digitisation of legal services also makes it more accessible to clients, be it the public or corporates. With the legal tech segment entering the mainstream, professionals in the industry will be able to perform tasks with efficiency and accuracy.

Summing up

The legal industry stands to benefit tremendously from digital transformation and the integration of modern technologies like AI, just as other sectors have in recent times. As technology continues to evolve displaying greater potential than it does today, it’s likely that the legal sector will be more open to incorporating it into its operations. And the sooner the legal industry jumps on the technology bandwagon, the better.

The author is founder, managing partner, HJA and Associates LLP

