Elon Musk to execute a temporary ‘rate limit’ on Twitter 

According to Elon Musk, executive chairman, Twitter, a social media platform, will temporarily limit the number of posts read per day by users, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this step was taken after seeing the “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

Elon Musk tweeted on July 1, 2023, that the temporary limits will see verified accounts capped at 10,000 daily posts. The unverified and new accounts are restricted to 1,000 and 500 posts per day, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that Musk didn’t give a clear explanation of the reason behind the scraping of Twitter’s data and didn’t explain the initial cause behind the “system manipulation” claim. Supposedly, data of Twitter was being “pillaged” to a large extent and it was deteriorating the service for users, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “These limits help us provide the reliable and scalable API that our developer community relies on,” Cointelegraph concluded.

