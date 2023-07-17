Eeon asks crypto-exchange Binance for a compensation

According to Cointelegraph, Eeon, a third-party entity, interfered in the lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange.

With insights from the filing by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Eeon mentioned that the SEC and attorneys for Binance did not represent the interests of the exchange’s customers properly. It is expected that this has eventually led Eeon to look for a representation for them, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that “We are the appropriate parties involved in this case, as the court identified us as ‘customers’ in its order dated June 17, 2023. We are not ordinary customers; rather, we are stakeholders, investors and owners of cryptocurrency held by Binance and its subsidiaries. We firmly believe that our interests were not adequately considered,” Eeon explained.

It is believed that in a counterclaim, Eeon asked compensation from Binance and the SEC, which is about 20% of the daily value of withheld funds per customer, amounting to about $1000 per day. Furthermore, Binance has not given any further detailed information, Cointelegraph concluded.

