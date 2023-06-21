scorecardresearch
EDX Markets to launch its digital asset market

Reportedly, the extra funds will be used to improve EDX’s trading platform

Going by sources, EDX Markets is a new cryptocurrency exchange
EDX Markets, a new cryptocurrency exchange, will enter the cryptocurrency market with support from financial institutions such as Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, among others, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the company has currently announced the launch of its digital asset market on June 20, 2023.

With insights from the announcement, the platform expects to get noticed by “industry leaders” by offering advantages, including liquidity, competitive quotes and a noncustodial model created to reduce any form of issues. Currently, EDX supports the trading of only four cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that EDX recently executed a funding round in which investors such as Miami International Holdings, DV Crypto, Global Trading Strategies, GSR Markets and Hudson River Trading, among others contributed. Reportedly, the extra funds will be used to improve EDX’s trading platform, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 12:32 IST

