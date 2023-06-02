scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

EA Sports to display Nike NFTs through its gameplay 

According to Cointelegraph, Nike informed about the decision on June 1, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
In November, 2022, Nike launched its Swoosh NFT platform
In November, 2022, Nike launched its Swoosh NFT platform

Swoosh, Nike’s non-fungible token (NFT)-based platform, is believed will merge with EA Sports games. This move is expected to display Nike’s digital footwear and merchandise in EA Sports’ games, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Nike informed about the decision through a June 1, 2023, statement. However, it isn’t clear which game titles will make the inclusion of Nike’s virtual goods. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Nike NFTs will be in the form of customisable wearable add-ons which players can buy for adding variations to their in-game character avatars. “This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base,” Ron Faris, general manager, Nike Virtual Studios, said. 

Also Read
Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in November, 2022, Nike launched its Swoosh NFT platform but started releasing NFT collections in 2023. On May 15, 2023, Swoosh unveiled its debut NFT merchandise, a set of virtual footwear known as Our Force 1. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

More Stories on
NFT

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 09:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market