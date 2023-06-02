EA Sports to display Nike NFTs through its gameplay 

Swoosh, Nike’s non-fungible token (NFT)-based platform, is believed will merge with EA Sports games. This move is expected to display Nike’s digital footwear and merchandise in EA Sports’ games, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Nike informed about the decision through a June 1, 2023, statement. However, it isn’t clear which game titles will make the inclusion of Nike’s virtual goods.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Nike NFTs will be in the form of customisable wearable add-ons which players can buy for adding variations to their in-game character avatars. “This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base,” Ron Faris, general manager, Nike Virtual Studios, said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in November, 2022, Nike launched its Swoosh NFT platform but started releasing NFT collections in 2023. On May 15, 2023, Swoosh unveiled its debut NFT merchandise, a set of virtual footwear known as Our Force 1.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn