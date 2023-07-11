Dubai reprimands Middle East crypto exchange BitOasis

Dubai is reprimanding BitOasis, one of the largest crypto platforms focused on customers in the Middle East, for failing to meet mandated conditions set forth by the local regulator.

Dubai, which pitches itself as a global crypto hub, has been tightening scrutiny of license seekers since last year’s bankruptcy of FTX. The emirate’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority issued a market alert on Monday, saying it had initiated an enforcement action against BitOasis.

“BitOasis is under review for not meeting mandated conditions, required to be satisfied within 30-60 day time frames prior to being permitted to undertake any VARA regulated market activity,” the regulator said in the alert, which was sent to Bloomberg News.

Dubai has been requesting more information from applicants including Binance, the world’s largest digital-asset exchange, Bloomberg reported in April. The action against BitOasis, a well-known firm to local regulators, suggests an even stricter approach going forward.

Earlier this year, BitOasis received the first of Dubai’s so-called “minimum viable product operational licenses,” which would allow the firm to offer broker-dealer services for digital assets “to qualified retail and institutional investors from its Dubai HQ under VARA’s regulatory regime,” the company said in a statement at the time.

Also Read Binance Academy releases data around Indian youths’ increasing curiosity in blockchain education

Further actions may include rescinding the exchange’s license to operate, the regulator said in its alert. A BitOasis spokesperson said the firm is working closely with VARA to fulfill the remaining conditions and the company is “committed to providing a safe and secure service to its users.”

Regulators in Dubai did not return requests for comment.

The reprimand is one of the latest in a global flurry of enforcement activities against crypto companies. In April, VARA said it had issued a written reprimand to Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, as well as to Mark Lamb, Sudhu Arumugam and Leslie Lamb related to the activities of digital-asset exchange OPNX.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn