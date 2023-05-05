scorecardresearch
Downfall in the centralised crypto exchanges trading volume: Report

Reportedly, the crypto market remains significantly larger than it was before 2020

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Kaiko is a blockchain data provider
As per reports, in April the centralised crypto exchanges saw a downfall in trading volumes for the first time after three months, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the digital assets market saw a fall from the first quarter when it was trending. 

With insights from Kaiko, a blockchain data provider, the volume in April was almost half in comparison to March, amounting to about $500 billion, added Cointelegraph.

“Trade volumes on #CEXs declined in April after rising for three consecutive months and surpassing pre-FTX levels in March. Overall, however, the crypto market remains significantly larger than it was before the 2020 bull run,” Kaiko, a blockchain data provider, tweeted.

Also Read
Sources revealed that the centralized exchange spot volume decreased by 43.8% to $400.5 billion in April.“The majority of the decrease is due to Binance adding back fees on BTC pairs,” Lars0x,  a blockchain analyst, told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 12:52 IST

