Do Kwon faces punishment for using  fake passport  for travelling 

Reportedly, Kwon denied the allegations of financial donations to Milojko Spajić

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Do Kwon is the founder of Terraform Labs
Do Kwon, founder, Terraform Labs, was found guilty of using a fake passport by the court in Montenegro and has been sentenced to four months in prison, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that Kwon was alleged of attempting to leave the country using a fake Costa Rican passport. It is believed that Kwon told the Montenegro court that he didn’t know that the passport was fake and put on the blame on a Chinese agency, Cointelegraph added. 

Kwon explained that as he’d been travelling with his Costa Rican passport “for years,” he did not doubt its authenticity, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, Kwon also denied the allegations of financial donations to Milojko Spajić, ex-finance minister, Montenegro and present leader, Europe Now party, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 18:22 IST

