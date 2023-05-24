Dispersion Capital to fund $40 million for Web3-based startups

Dispersion Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, is expected to launch a $40 million fund for startups developing Web 3.0-based projects, stated Cointelegraph.

“Dispersion Capital is a global early-stage web3 VC fund. We invest in the disruption of the blockchain technology emerging from the web3 infrastructure reinvention which we are calling the “Dispersion Economy”. Dispersion specialises in web3 infrastructure and platforms,” Dispersion Capital tweeted.

Sources revealed that Dispersion Capital will be supported by organisations such as Ripple, HashKey, Wemade, Circle Ventures, Alchemy Ventures, Cherubic Ventures, Forte and NGC, among others, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, Dispersion Capital will invest in startups focused on “specific layers of Web3, including fintech and gaming infrastructure, security, data, and platforms challenging legacy industries,” Cointelegraph concluded.

