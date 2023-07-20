Digital yuan transaction quantity to record close to $250 billion 

Around $250 billion worth of transactions have happened through China’s digital yuan in one and a half years since its pilot project went live, the country’s central bank governor claimed, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on July 19, 2023, Yi Gang, governor, People’s Bank of China, stated that digital yuan was able to clock 1.8 trillion worth transactions, by the end of June, 2023. Gang further added that there have been approximately 950 million transactions from around 120 million wallets since its unveiling, which lead to a $260 worth transaction amount.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Gang highlighted that roughly $2.3 billion, or 16.5 billion digital yuan, was active during June’s end. Reportedly, the number represents 0.16% of China’s monetary supply. From what it’s understood, digital yuan’s adoption still hasn’t reached the level with regard to China’s 1.4 billion population.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the trial happened with the aim to benefit digital yuan-based cross-border applications and is the third cross-border trial of the CBDC in Hong Kong, SCMP emphasised.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

