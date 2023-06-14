scorecardresearch
FE Digital Bharat Economy Conclave
Digital Bharat Economy Conclave LIVE: Going forward India will be a leading pack of traders influencing the digital economy, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Decoding the potential of a digital economy in terms of monetary and societal values

FE Digital Bharat Economy Conclave 2023
FE Digital Bharat Economy Conclave 2023
Technological advancements seem to suggest that development of a global digital infrastructure is the key to a sustainable future. Currently, digital economy isn’t just about the Internet but pertains to derivation of economic value from it. According to a joint report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, India’s Internet economy is expected to clock a trillion dollars by 2030.

Live Updates
10:54 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“The future of AI will be driven by partnerships. AI, quantum and semiconductor visions will be driven by these prospects,” Chandrasekhar said.

10:52 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India – Chandrasekhar on India’s vision of AI

“Sam Altman talked about how focus needs to be laid on AI. The government of India is focusing on supercomputer machines, and we need to have those for India's AI vision,” Chandrasekhar highlighted.

10:49 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“AI will enable and empower us more,” Chandrasekhar said.

10:48 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India – Is India ready for artificial intelligence

“AI has tremendous opportunities for digital economy and the government,” Chandrasekhar on the issue of how AI is going to disrupt jobs is a conservative approach to this.

10:45 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India – Chandrashekar on startups hitting a low

“Our startups going bust is the nature of the business ecosystem. There is a certain risk aversion emerged amongst businessmen.”

10:44 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India – AI

“AI is a hot prospect. Many semiconductor companies have become trillion dollar companies in that prospect. Our many startups are going bust because of running out of capital but that's normal. Due to implications of Russia-Ukraine war, the equity class has faced certain consequences,” Chandrasekhar mentioned around AI and related prospects.

10:42 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India – Chandrasekhar’s reaction on Twitter controversy

In the context of Twitter, Chandrasekhar said there is an arbitrary use of power. Government is exercising regulations to curb this misuse of power.

10:41 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“We have seen successes of Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, among others. India is an exciting nation for startups,” Chandrasekhar said.

10:40 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“Digital leads India, and India leads digital. The digital economy is going to be a significant part. Certainly, India will lead digital in AI, consumer net, among others. India has a consumer tech, and is a leading nation around technology,” Chandrasekhar said.

10:38 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“What is the future of AI? How do we deal with it? I think what we are doing is that we are shaping the guardrails and a framework on account of being the largest connected nation,” Chandrasekhar mentioned

10:36 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

“In India, we are a democratic country. With Twitter files for 2022-23, it shows an arbitrary misuse of power. This Twitter factor reinforces the need for guidelines,” Chandrasekhar stated.

10:34 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
A Digital India

Chandrasekhar talks about Jack Dorsey. He also talks about the need for Indian laws, and about Twitter controversy. “Certainly, what Dorsey has said is an outright lie,” he added

10:17 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Digital Bharat Economy Conclave

The first session of this event will be a keynote address, called “A Digital India.” It'll have Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, who'll be in a conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express.

09:52 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Digital Bharat Economy Conclave

The event is to begin shortly. Stay tuned!

First published on: 14-06-2023 at 09:50 IST

Stock Market