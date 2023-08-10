Dhiway collaborates with Google Cloud to provide CORD-based solutions for developers

Dhiway, a provider of enterprise Web3.0 technologies, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to foster the development of population-scale applications leveraging CORD, a layer-one distributed ledger. This collaboration aims to enable developers and startups to create solutions, harnessing the power of cryptography and open standards.

According to an official release, the partnership aims to drive adoption of Web3.0 technologies, characterised by decentralisation, digital identities, data exchange, and user interactions. It’s believed that this collaboration will help developers and startups, to empower them to transform concepts into real-world applications.

“Our collaboration with Dhiway should enable the developers and startups to innovate and build in a way. I believe this opens up opportunities for enterprises and the overall ecosystem,” Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India, said.

