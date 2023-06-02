Deutsche Telekom to incorporate a Polygon network plug-in

As reported by Cointelegraph, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Europe is expected to use its infrastructure to improve its network’s safety and look for new revenue options as a validator for blockchain.

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom is expected to be a validator for Polygon, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling platform, and be a validator which can provide staking and validation services for its network and also for Polygon’s Supernets solution, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Deutsche Telekom is not only a infrastructure provider for mobile and internet services but is also making commitments to expand its presence and reliability as an infrastructure provider in the Web3 domain,” Dirk Röde, head, Deutsche Telekom’s Blockchain Solutions Center, told Cointelegraph.

It is believed that Deutsche Telekom will also act as a validator for Q, Flow, Celo, Chainlink and Ethereum. Furthermore, Röde believes that the company will serve institutional clients as an enterprise-grade staking provider, Cointelegraph concluded.

