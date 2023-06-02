Despite regulatory issues Coinbase prepares for future crypto-based contracts

In spite of the regulatory issues faced by the crypto industry in the United States, Coinbase, a public crypto exchange, is signing future contracts, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed on June 1, 2023, Coinbase mentioned that it will launch Bitcoin and Ether-based contracts in the future through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated derivatives exchange. Supposedly, the contracts made in the future will include institutional investors, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the future institutional-sized contracts will include one Bitcoin and 10 Ether and is expected to enable clients to manage market exposure. Supposedly, this idea was created due to the exchange received after the introduction of its micro Bitcoin futures and micro Ether futures contracts, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Circle to introduce a new stablecoin in its Arbitrum network

Furthermore, Coinbase explains that its derivatives exchange will offer users with inventive solutions tailored to their specific needs, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn