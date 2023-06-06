Deloitte India to launch Generative AI practices

With insights from an official release, Deloitte India has announced the launch of its Generative AI features, which can empower its clients with a innovative and collaborative ecosystem, enabling them to navigate the digital landscape.

As per reports from a research conducted by Deloitte on the ‘State of AI in India’, about 88% of respondents are planning to increase their AI investments year-on-year. Furthermore, nearly half of the participants reported achieving quicker-than-expected returns on their AI investments in the current year.

It is believed that Generative AI practice will guide clients in understanding the risks, limitations, and ethical considerations associated with Generative AI during the development, deployment, and commercialisation of AI applications.

Also Read Popularity of memecoin expected to lower Ethereum gas fees

“The Generative AI, is expected to have increase customer expectations by offering better AI-based experiences,” Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting, Deloitte South Asia, explained. Furthermore, Deloitte’s Generative AI practice expects to go by ethical practices needed for using artificial intelligence (AI) system.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn