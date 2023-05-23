Dash blockchain faces halt for hours while activating Dash Core v19 hard fork

Samuel Westrich, chief technical officer, tweeted on May 21, 2023, that the Dash blockchain paused while activating the Dash Core v19 hard fork, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that after 13 hours the developers initiated the fixing of the v19.1.0.

“It is important to realize that blocks and transactions on the Dash network that are not ChainLocked and not InstantSend locked should not be assumed to have true finality,” the developers explained.

“This release should resolve the chain stall once a sufficient number of masternodes and miners have upgraded. Please be aware of the known issues listed in the release announcement. A reindex may be needed, ”the developers told Cointelegraph.

Furthermore, the updated version of Dash’s v18 was initiated on September 13, 2022, and was updated in January after some master nodes went offline due to a hack. It is believed that the chain was paused “by the release and subsequent withdrawal of Dash Core v18.2.0,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

