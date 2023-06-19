Cyberport gains over 150 Web3.0-based users

Paul Chan Mo-po, a financial Secretary commented that over 150 Web3.0 organisations have operated in Hong Kong’s Cyberport, a digital hub, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the Hong Kong government created the hub to promote innovation.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the inflow came after the Hong Kong government contributed about seven million dollars (50 million yuan) to help Cyberport. Supposedly, this was to increase the development of Web3.0 along with blockchain, Chan Mo-po explained.

Sources revealed that Chan Mo-po explained the investment made by the Hong Kong government in the sector. He also mentioned that Cyberport got funds amounting to about $64 million (HK$500) for the “Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme.” Furthermore, this initiative was taken to help small and medium-sized businesses include digital solutions, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

