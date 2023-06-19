scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Cyberport gains over 150 Web3.0-based users

Reportedly, about $64 million was funded for the “Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Cyberport is a Hong Kong-based digital hub
Going by sources, Cyberport is a Hong Kong-based digital hub

Paul Chan Mo-po, a financial Secretary commented that over 150 Web3.0 organisations have operated in Hong Kong’s Cyberport, a digital hub, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the Hong Kong government created the hub to promote innovation.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the inflow came after the Hong Kong government contributed about seven million dollars (50 million yuan) to help Cyberport. Supposedly, this was to increase the development of Web3.0 along with blockchain, Chan Mo-po explained.

Also Read

Sources revealed that Chan Mo-po explained the investment made by the Hong Kong government in the sector. He also mentioned that Cyberport got funds amounting to about $64 million (HK$500) for the “Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme.”  Furthermore, this initiative was taken to help small and medium-sized businesses include digital solutions, Cointelegraph concluded.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 17:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS